New Folder 2

Not Available

Ho-jae has the building, the house, the fancy car that his parents left to him to manage as they live abroad for business. Ho-Jae was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Ho-jae who pretends to be a dutiful son in front of his parents. He enjoys casual sex with women. For Ho-jae who had been living a life all his friends were envious of, there is a sudden wrench in the works. Did he play his con too well? His mother asks his aunt to introduce him to some nice girls. A sexy aunt and a devious nephew... their dangerous cohabitation starts!