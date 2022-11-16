Not Available

Dudley United Football Club was on the brink of extinction; its A-Grade side sitting on the bottom of the ladder and player numbers at an all-time low. In desperation, the small Kangaroo Island club enlisted the help of legendary AFL recruiter John Turnbull and together they hatched a unique plan that would change the island forever. A year in the making, New Island Home goes inside the inner sanctum of the club during the 2017 campaign and uncovers the remarkable story of success that young indigenous men from across remote Australia have brought to the region.