New Jack: Hardcore

An inside look at the man known as New Jack; the bounty hunter, the convicted murderer, and the extreme wrestling icon known and feared the world over. This long, in-depth documentary covers the history of the man, and his friends, narrated by Jerome Young himself in a quasi-interview style, with archive footage from the failed/cancelled reality TV show "Bounty", XPW, New Japan, Big Japan, and IWA. Interviews with former and current wrestlers accent this telling tail of the wrestling industry's most violent side, and it's most violent man.