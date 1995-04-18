New Jersey Drive is a 1995 film about black youths in Newark, New Jersey, the unofficial "car theft capital of the world". Their favorite pastime is that of everybody in their neighborhood: stealing cars and joyriding. The trouble starts when they steal a police car and the cops launch a violent offensive that involves beating and even shooting suspects.
|Donald Faison
|Tiny
|Christine Baranski
|Prosecutor
|Gabriel Casseus
|Midget
|Heavy D
|Bo-Kane
|Roscoe Orman
|Judge
|Saul Stein
|Emil Roscoe
View Full Cast >