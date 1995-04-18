1995

New Jersey Drive

  • Crime
  • Drama

April 18th, 1995

New Jersey Drive is a 1995 film about black youths in Newark, New Jersey, the unofficial "car theft capital of the world". Their favorite pastime is that of everybody in their neighborhood: stealing cars and joyriding. The trouble starts when they steal a police car and the cops launch a violent offensive that involves beating and even shooting suspects.

Cast

Donald FaisonTiny
Christine BaranskiProsecutor
Gabriel CasseusMidget
Heavy DBo-Kane
Roscoe OrmanJudge
Saul SteinEmil Roscoe

