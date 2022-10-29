Not Available

More than any program about rural life, New Jersey's Red October should appeal to most anyone with an interest in agricultural community, advancements, history, science and engineering. New Jersey is the third largest producer of cranberries in the United States, after Wisconsin and Massachusetts. Today, in the sandy, acidic soils of the New Jersey Pine Barrens, descendants of the earliest cranberry pioneers raise their crops on the same land farmed by their ancestors as far back as 1840. The evolution from hand harvest to present day methods is beautifully detailed through archival images, footage, and first-hand accounts. Also revealed in New Jersey's Red October is the most current scientific research about advanced cultural practices as well as the many health benefits of consuming cranberries.