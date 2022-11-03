New Kids in Town

Not Available

The story follows Chin Siu Ho and the rarely seen Lee Ga Sing as Wu Shu experts coming over from Mainland China to live with their uncle - Liu Chia Liang and his daughter Moon Lee. Immediately upon arrival, they inadvertently get into a fight with some gangsters and incur the wrath of their crime boss. As a result there are a lot of gun battles, fist fights and bloodshed leading up to a final action packed showdown.