Not Available

After 15 years, The New Kids On The Block made a triumphant return to the world stage. 'Coming Home' the DVD will document the process and the many journeys the band went on as they toured the globe playing over 140 sold out arena concerts performing to a million plus fans. In addition the DVD will feature 6 live performances from the band's world tour, an assortment of bloopers, behind the scenes, band jokes and special moments with the fans.