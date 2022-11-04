New Kimagure Orange Road: Summer's Beginning

Not Available

The Kimagure Orange Road series centers on a teenage romantic triangle: Hikaru and Madoka were best friends until they fell for Kyosuke, an understated hero with psychic powers. In 1991, the 19-year-old Kyosuke is struck by car and propelled three years into the future, where he tries to understand the changes that have taken place in his world. Madoka and Hikaru have grown up to become a promising songwriter and a student of drama and dance, respectively; the older Kyosuke is a student-photographer on assignment in Bosnia. The problem of two Kyosukes coexisting is played for laughs, including a sequence where the 22-year-old Kyosuke counsels his younger self. The filmmakers expect the viewer to know the characters from the OAVs, although designs have been changed. The result is a Pax-style romantic fantasy, rather than a sci-fi adventure.