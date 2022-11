Not Available

It happened on New Year's Eve, when life changing events seem to often occur. Ashlyn has taken a lover and both are unsure where their relationship is headed. They hold back their feelings for fear of being hurt. Until something breaks. Something snaps. Something like the barriers between them. Out comes unbridled truth. And uncontrollable passion. This is Ashlyn as you've never seen her. A shooting star. With a tail on fire.