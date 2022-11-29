New Macdonald's Farm - A Farmer's Work Is Never Done

Not Available

There's a very special place just waiting for you to visit...Where every day is an adventureWhere fun and learning never end...Where? It's New MacDonald's Farm. Join farmers, Max and Milly and their wonderful family of animal friends as they spend their days ploughing and planting, singing and dancing, discovering and playing. It's a farm-stay like no other! Everyone says"A Farmer's Work is Never Done" so Max and Milly are up early ready to go! They have caterpillars munching on their lettuces that need some attention, there's a surprise party to organise, animals to rescue, stories to tell, even a camping trip to take! It's going to be a busy time down at New MacDonald's Farm but Max, Milly and all the animals wouldn't have it any other way. After all, when a job's well done, it's time for fun!