New Macdonald's Farm - I Can Fix Anything

There is a special place just waiting for you to visit. Where cows, pigs and horses are your best friends. Where songs and stories are full of wonder. Where everyday is an adventure. Where fun and learning never end. Where? It's New MacDonald's Farm. Down on New MacDonald's Farm Max and Milly always try to keep everything spick and span and most importantly, safe. When Milly gets locked in the house and Max finds himself bumping into and tripping over things it's time to fix it! Join Max and Milly and their animal friends as they get together to get things right in more fun-filled stories and songs including Shut, Safety First, Undone, Table Talk, Shiny New Tractor and Max's Super Tools.