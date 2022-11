Not Available

New Men chronicles one year in the life of a Russian Orthodox monastery in rural West Virginia. The monk's reflections on shedding former identities to embrace new lives of prayerful asceticism are woven together with rarely seen moments of the community’s 1,700-year-old monastic tradition. As the brotherhood prepares for Pascha, the most important Orthodox holiday, Father Justin contemplates his upcoming final vows to live in the monastery until his death.