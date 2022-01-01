New Model Army: Live 161203

Not Available

Recorded and filmed on 16th December 2003 at the Astoria, London and released in May 2004. It features Mark Feltham on harmonica and was a double pack including DVD and concert video. 01 Orange Tree Roads 02 The Charge 03 Over The Wire 04 Aimless Desire 05 Wonderful Way To Go 06 Courage 07 No Pain 08 White Light 09 51st State 10 Here Comes The War 11 Family Life 12 Ocean Rising 13 Drag It Down 14 R&R 15 Purity 16 Poison Street 17 Get Me Out 18 Stupid Questions 19 No Rest 20 Green And Grey 21 I Love The World