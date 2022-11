Not Available

Apr-11-65. U.K. New Musical Express poll winners concert. > The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Searchers, the Moody Blues, Freddie and the Dreamers, Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames, the Seekers, Herman's Hermits, the Ivy League and Division Two, Sounds Incorporated, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders, Cilla Black, Donovan, Them, the Animals, the Kinks.