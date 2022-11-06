1937

Aa Columbia 2-reel comedy starring Tom Kennedy and Monty Collins in NEW NEWS (1937). Fans of the 3 Stooges will recognize the exact same plot and situations from their short CRASH GOES THE HASH (1944). Yes, this version came out BEFORE the Stooges version...so anyone that says these guys are ripping the Stooges off, they are wrong! Columbia made 526 slapstick two-reelers between 1933-1958...190 starred the Stooges...336 others starred a variety of comedians.