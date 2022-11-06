1937

    March 31st, 1937

    Aa Columbia 2-reel comedy starring Tom Kennedy and Monty Collins in NEW NEWS (1937). Fans of the 3 Stooges will recognize the exact same plot and situations from their short CRASH GOES THE HASH (1944). Yes, this version came out BEFORE the Stooges version...so anyone that says these guys are ripping the Stooges off, they are wrong! Columbia made 526 slapstick two-reelers between 1933-1958...190 starred the Stooges...336 others starred a variety of comedians.

    		Monte CollinsMonte Collins
    		Tom KennedyTom Kennedy
    		Bud JamisonBlodgett, the Butler
    		Clara Kimball YoungMrs. Van Gage
    		Stanley BlystoneNewspaper Editor
    		Symona BonifaceParty Guest

