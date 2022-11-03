New Order 3 16

Not Available

This isn't a documentary, but two completely separate concerts performed by the legends. The first finds them in 1981 playing New York. It's fascinating to see, because they still have that Joy Division image hanging over them. Brilliantly, they don't speak to the audience, or themselves. Heavily relies on the 'Movement' album, but has a proto Temptation, which is always good to hear. The second is their appearance at the 1998 Reading Festival, which is basically a greatest hits set, but there's nothing better than a New Order greatest hits: Regret, Bizarre Love Triangle, True Faith, Temptation (again!) and, of course, Blue Monday. The Joy Division back catalogue is also given a dusting down: Isolation, Atmosphere, Heart and Soul. Then there is an interview with the original four (we miss you Gillian) which reveals them completely at ease with their legend. God bless them.