New Order - A Collection

This collection features all of New Order's groundbreaking videos, including 'Bizarre Love', 'Triangle', 'Blue Monday' and 'True Faith' plus alternate versions and brand new videos for 'Temptation' and 'Ceremony' created just for this compilation. It also includes the latest video from their current album - the title track 'Waiting for the Sirens Call'. Tracklist: 'Ceremony', 'Confusion', 'The Perfect Kiss', 'Shellshock', 'State of the Nation', 'Temptation', 'Bizarre Love Triangle', 'True Faith', 'Touched By the Hand of God', 'Blue Monday', 'Fine Time', 'Round & Round', 'Run', 'World in Motion', 'Regret', 'Ruined in a Day', 'World', 'Spooky', '1963', 'Crystal', '60 Miles an Hour', 'Here To Stay', 'Krafty', 'Jetstream' and 'Waiting for the Sirens' Call'.