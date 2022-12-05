New Order: Pumped Full of Drugs - Live in Tokyo

Not Available

In May 1985 New Order prepared to release their album Low Life. Just a few days before the release of the album the band appeared at Tokyo's FM Festival and performed a nine song set, which included several songs from Low Life and a few previously released songs. Interestingly enough, New Order also performed "As It Is When It Was," which wouldn't appear on record until the band's next album (1986's Brotherhood). The full Tokyo set was filmed at Shinjuku Koseinenkin Hall under direction of Tony Wilson, and was released in Japan on VHS, and later DVD, with the title New Order: Pumped Full Of Drugs (before performing "This Time Of Night," Bernard Sumner told the crowd the song was called "Pumped Full Of Drugs.")