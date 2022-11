Not Available

Donna Jenkins, a female food editor, types up new slogans for pork when she isn't busy having pork-related supermarket meat-counter fantasies! Garish tablecloths, and dozens of pork dishes lovingly prepared (we assume) by Donna. Who is this enigmatic and mysterious woman with a pork fetish? Only the winning bidder will know. Pork kabobs, people! Nice jazzy piano soundtrack!