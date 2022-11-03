New Shadow Warriors II

Not Available

Iga ninja led by Hattori Hanzo took back Princess Fuji who was kidnapped by Fuma Clan at the end of the war. However, there were three of them - one being the real Princess Fuji and the others doubles. Not knowing which is the real one, the Iga ninja has no choice but to separate into three teams to deliver the princess to her wedding. The evil hands of the Fuma and the Koga are trying to reach Princess Fuji and the Iga ninja. Their difficult journey has begun.