New Shaolin Boxers

Esteemed martial arts movie master Chang Cheh cemented the stardom of soon-to-be international favorite Alexander Fu Sheng in this film. Rather than making him just part of the protagonists - as he had in his trilogy (Shaolin Martial Arts, Five Shaolin Masters, and Disciples Of Shaolin) -- this film was clearly Fu's showcase. Fu took full advantage - giving both a great dramatic and martial arts performance as an honorable carriage driver who finds love and death when he battles particularly venal, homicidal street punks.