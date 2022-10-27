Not Available

New Shaolin Boxers

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Esteemed martial arts movie master Chang Cheh cemented the stardom of soon-to-be international favorite Alexander Fu Sheng in this film. Rather than making him just part of the protagonists - as he had in his trilogy (Shaolin Martial Arts, Five Shaolin Masters, and Disciples Of Shaolin) -- this film was clearly Fu's showcase. Fu took full advantage - giving both a great dramatic and martial arts performance as an honorable carriage driver who finds love and death when he battles particularly venal, homicidal street punks.

Cast

Jenny TsengMs. Huang
Johnny Wang Lung-WeiFeng Tian-Shan
Lo DikZhong Zhi-Mun
Leung Kar-YanFeng's main thug
Jamie Luk Kim-MingFeng's assistant
Chan Wai-LauMaster Zhu

View Full Cast >

Images