New Shaolin Boxers

Esteemed martial arts movie master Chang Cheh cemented the stardom of soon-to-be international favorite Alexander Fu Sheng in this film. Rather than making him just part of the protagonists - as he had in his trilogy (Shaolin Martial Arts, Five Shaolin Masters, and Disciples Of Shaolin) -- this film was clearly Fu's showcase. Fu took full advantage - giving both a great dramatic and martial arts performance as an honorable carriage driver who finds love and death when he battles particularly venal, homicidal street punks.
|Jenny Tseng
|Ms. Huang
|Johnny Wang Lung-Wei
|Feng Tian-Shan
|Lo Dik
|Zhong Zhi-Mun
|Leung Kar-Yan
|Feng's main thug
|Jamie Luk Kim-Ming
|Feng's assistant
|Chan Wai-Lau
|Master Zhu
