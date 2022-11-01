Not Available

Where does this mysterious crop circle phenomena come from? Is it done by man as a joke? So why do people have extraordinary experiences then? Flying ball of lights were seen in and around crop circles. Or is it an alien intelligence which try to communicate with us? The geometry which can be found in crop circles, include a lot of mathematics which can be also found in nature. Our new documentary "New swirled order" deals with these questions and present some very extraordinary Crop circle formations in 2008, like the "Pi"-formation in Barbury Castle or the Crop Circle near Avebury Manor, which showed our solar system with the planetary constellation of December 21 of 2012. Great film. The one crop circle that is connected to pi equation, I found that if you use Pythagoras's numerology equation by adding each digit together 3+1+4+1+5+9+2+6+5+4=40. then add 4+0=4. Which represents corners on a square which is pi. I thought was interesting.