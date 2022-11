Not Available

Sent by his parents to study kung fu at the Shaolin temple, folk hero Fong Sai Yuk (Bo Wa Shut) is taught by the finest fighters in the land and must prove himself to a particularly tough instructor in Part 1 of this two-part tale. The young student eventually enters a competition and, in a classic scene, fights off hundreds of monks in the "Swastika Formation." Wing-Ha Chan, Hung-Man Do and Gwok Leung also star in this martial arts extravaganza.