New Tiengemeten is the account of the transformation of the little island of Tiengemeten, the last "real" island of South-West Holland. Fertile agricultural land is set aside to allow nature to run its course, according to a carefully drawn up plan. The film follows the development of the island after the departure of the last farmer. The asphalt roads are dug up to creeks, the dike is cut, the farms are given a new destination. Will man succeed in making nature? Nature that is also fit for recreation?