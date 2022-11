Not Available

For this nonsensical animation, 30 pictures per second were produced with only pencil. A man stretches out his arm and grasps the night view of a distant city NEW TOKYO. He and his female companion rush down the length of his arm toward the city lights. The work is defined by a speedy style and comical pictures that express the sense of omnipotence derived from coming into a large sum of money and the folly of letting happiness slip through your hands.