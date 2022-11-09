New Wave Hookers 6

Not Available

The original New Wave Hooker is back in action! Ginger Lynn is Audrey, a sexually repressed working girl whose love life is going nowhere. When her frustration drives her to commit a desperate act, she finds herself thrust headlong into a surrealistic netherworld where she must face her sexual fears and fantasies in order to get a second chance at life. Trapped in a psychedelic whorehouse somewhere between heaven and hell, Audrey embarks on a strange journey that brings her face-to-face with the notorious Dr. Stinkypinky, a couple of hole-hungry Sheiks, a cruel mistress, and the mechanical elves who run the universe. So prepare yourself for a mind-altering erotic adventure packed with backdoor action, DP's, facials, and much much more!