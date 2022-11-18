New World Disorder 1

Not Available

The start of a legacy. The first of the New World Disorder series which stopped at the 10th film. The movie was one of only a few documenting the mountain bike disciplines of free riding, trails and downhill. The filming is incredible for the time while the music is hard rock of the late 90's. Added bonuses include the most impressive unicyclist you'll ever have seen and a pair of mountain boardera. Also included is fourwheel mountain biking with Trevair sending it big and Stacy Kohut seding it stylie. The most iconic part of this film is the "Jah Drop" that Josh Bender attempts. The Jah Drop is a 55ft. cliff located in Kamloops, Canada.