New World Disorder 2: Fat Tire Fury

Disorder 2 - Fat Tire Fury reigns supreme with the biggest names in the sport and the best locations on the planet. Fortified with heave hitting soundtrack and award-winning cinematography, Fat Tire Fury will leave you begging for more and charged to ride. Shot in 16 mm film worldwide. Disorder 2 came back , bigger, better and stronger than before. more riding, more music, more everything!!!!! bender goes back to the jaw drop and decides he needs a steeper landing. nicolas vouilloz shows the world how to ride. john cowan and timo pritzel demonstrate "big balls" on the hell track!