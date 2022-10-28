New World Disorder

Not Available

A gang of four eyed crooks led by Kurt Bishop (McCarthy) are ripping off top dollar computer chips from a list of factories. The night they hit Dynaphase Systems, two dirty employees are staying late using company resources to develop their own plans for a security microchip worth millions of dollars. Psychopathic Bishop raids the Dynaphase facility and downloads the mainframe before the employees have a chance to completely erase their work from it. When Bishop discovers the value of the stolen, but partially erased information, he sets out after the rest of the chip design, letting nothing stand in his way.