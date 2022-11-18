New World Disorder 4: Ride the Lightning

Not Available

Disorderly Conduct features a fresh crop of new young rippers. Strap in and hold on for the continuing evolution of the sport with Monster Park and Crankworx slopestyle competitions, more BC stunt riding than you can throw a stick at and huge air time and big booters that we're renowned for!!! Journey to New Zealand, Australia, Whistler, Europe, Alaska, BC and Utah. for me, this is the pinnacle of the disordeer series. the riding is so varied, the music is so appropriate and it amazes me every time i see it. the best moment is the tour de france gap. sadly, he got arrested for it and put in french prison for 2 days! oh well, its an awesome scene!