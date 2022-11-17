Not Available

When everyone is supposed to be celebrating the arrival of a new year, the Chilean director Cristobal Valenzuela takes to the streets of Santiago to give voice to another facet, less colorful and festive, undoubtedly invisible, of this eve. Lonely pedestrians who roam the streets of the city inhabit the frame of a handheld camera that allows them to express themselves. Comments of hopelessness and tiredness, contrasting with the sky lit by fireworks, give us a glimpse to that other social image.