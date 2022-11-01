New Year's Concert 2009

Not Available

The ever popular New Year's Concert from Vienna returns in another sparkling performance, broadcast live to over 50 countries! Daniel Barenboim makes his New Year's Concert debut and brings with him a number of works that have never been performed at the concert before. The live concert features popular waltzes, gallops and polkas from the Strauss family including The Blue Danube, The Gypsy Baron March, Thunder and Lightening Polka and much more. CD is at a special 2-for-1 price. DVD includes complete performance as featured on CD as well as special ballet bonus performances.