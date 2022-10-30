New Year's Concert 2012

Not Available

The Vienna New Year's Concert is the world's most famous classical music event. The 2012 concert will feature the second appearance of Mariss Jansons as conductor whose 2006 appearance was widely acclaimed by both audiences and the media. The program for the 2012 concert, on Blu-ray and DVD in its entirety, is once again a skillful blend of well-known classics, several premieres, and works that have never been recorded or are rarely heard. As always, the concert ends with two traditional encores the famous waltz The Blue Danube and the Radetzky March.