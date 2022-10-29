New Year's Concert 2015

Not Available

The 2015 edition of the Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert saw Zubin Mehta back on the podium after an eight year absence. Mehta has mellowed a bit in that time, and the program seems to reflect that. The orchestra plays with its usual style and finesse, though the fireworks are kept to a minimum. There's a lot of beautiful legato playing to be had here, which is enjoyable to hear when so many ensembles feel the need to punch and pull at music these days. In a word, "tradition" is on display, and that's a good thing.