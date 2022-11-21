Not Available

This year's Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert 2009 featured numerous premieres and a notable anniversary: for the first time a composition by Josef Haydn appeared on a New Year's Concert program; Daniel Barenboim conducted the concert for the first time; and ROLEX was introduced as the sole presenting sponsor for the first time; the world-wide television marketing was handled for the first time by the Lucerne company T.E.A.M. Marketing AG; and the 50th anniversary of the television broadcast of the concert by the ORF was also commemorated. Following last year's record number of 59 television stations carrying the broadcast live or time delayed, thus reaching an being unprecedented number of viewers, this year's concert was broadcast by 73 television stations in 71 countries ( Europe 39, America 17, Asia/Oceana 9, Africa 6).