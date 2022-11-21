New Year's Concert 2013

Not Available

Since 1939, The Vienna Philharmonic's New Year's Concert has become a tradition and the world's most famous classical music event. For the second time in three years,celebrated conductor Franz Welser-Most returns to the podium for this extraordinary event. Welser-Most is the music director of The Cleveland Orchestra,General Music Director of the Vienna State Opera and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. The Vienna New Year's Concert is unique and has often been imitated, but not equaled, with a live broadcast on television in over 70 countries around the world with over 40 million viewers. This package contains the complete New Year s Eve concert as seen on TV. Included as bonus track the film "Honeymoon", which was broadcasted during the intermission.