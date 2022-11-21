New Year's Concert 2014

Not Available

Daniel Barenboim conducted the Vienna Philharmonic in the 2014 News Year's Concert, an annual celebration that showcases classics by the venerable Strauss family and the light music of other composers. True to tradition, this concert offers selections by Johann Strauss I, his sons Johann Strauss II, Eduard Strauss, and Josef Strauss, as well as the unrelated Richard Strauss, Joseph Hellmesberger, Joseph Lanner, and for the first time on a New Year's concert, the French composer Léo Delibes.