New Year\'s Concert: 2015 - Vienna Philharmonic

The Vienna Philharmonic is very pleased that the New Year’s Concert 2015 will be conducted for the fifth time – after 1990, 1995, 1998 und 2007 – by Zubin Mehta. We have enjoyed a particularly close artistic collaboration with Zubin Mehta, the longest-serving Honorary Member of our orchestra, since 1961 – a span of more than 50 years. With the invitation to conduct this concert, the orchestra recognizes Zubin Mehta not only as one of the leading conductors of our time, but also as a great humanitarian. The program of this year’s annual Vienna Philharmonic tribute to the Strauss family features not only several compositions by Johann Strauss father and son, as well as Eduard and Josef Strauss, but also includes music by Franz von Suppé and Hans Christian Lumbye. Five pieces will be performed for the first time as part of the New Year’s Concert.