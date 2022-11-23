New Year\'s Concert: 2016 - Vienna Philharmonic

Not Available

Julie Andrews hosts the annual program with the Vienna Philharmonic, this year conducted by Mariss Jansons, and with the Vienna Boys’ Choir and Vienna State Ballet soloists. Stage and screen legend Julie Andrews returns for the seventh time to host the festive annual New Year’s Day celebration with the Vienna Philharmonic from Vienna’s Musikverein, a beloved annual tradition that also highlights the scenic capital of Austria, Vienna. Maestro Jansons is returning for the third time to conduct the ever-popular concert of melodies by the Strauss Family and their contemporaries.