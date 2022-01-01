New Year's Concert: 2020 - Vienna Philharmonic

Not Available

The 2020 Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert took place on January 1, 2020, under the baton of Andris Nelsons in the Musikverein in Vienna. Andris Nelsons is Music Director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Gewandhauskapellmeister of the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig. Since 2010, Andris Nelsons has been a musical partner of the Vienna Philharmonic. The New Year's Concert 2020 represented Nelsons' first time to conduct this prestigious international concert event. The 2020 New Year's Concert was broadcast in over 90 countries and followed by as many as 40 million television viewers around the world.