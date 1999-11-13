1999

New York: A Documentary Film

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    November 13th, 1999

    Studio

    Not Available

    Ric Burns (brother of the famed documentarian Ken Burns) presents an exhaustive history of New York City from the settling of the area by the Dutch to the attack by terrorists nearly 400 years later. Told in a sentimental tone, Burns weaves a lyrical tale of the great metropolis that encompasses not only the city's streets, but also that of the history of America. Though around fourteen hours in length, this epic documentary presents a thoughtful, entertaining look at our relatively young country. Written by Chris Bogner

    Cast

    		David Ogden StiersNarrator
    		David McCullough

