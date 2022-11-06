New York City in a Blizzard

Not Available

A realistic panoramic view taken at Madison Square, New York City, on February 17, 1902. A portion of the New York Fire Department is seen trying to make their way to a fire through the immense snow drifts. A few pedestrians are bravely plodding through the immense piles of snow, and a snow plow is hard at work on the Broadway, underground trolley line, endeavoring to clear the tracks. Madison Square, Madison Square Garden, Broadway, the Fifth Avenue Hotel, and 23rd Street are all shown in succession.