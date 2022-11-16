New York City Pro

Not Available

He's the biggest stud in the big apple! The Big Apple has got Leo down. He's looking for men who share his hunger for hot sex. He finds them in the form of the paperboy, some weightlifting studs, and numerous hung strangers. When all is said and done, New York City isn't such a lonely scene after all - for Leo. Staring: Leo Ford, Andy Fuller, Ace, Tony Peters, Joe Dominico, Buck Ryan, Brian Miles Special guest stars Alex Gordon and Patrons & Staff The Follies NYC. Ace (NYCP), Alex Gordon (Follies Manager) Directed by: Alan Purnell