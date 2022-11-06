Not Available

New York Cop

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Distant Justice Joint Venture

Allegedly based on a true story, this film follows the life of Toshi, a Japanese man living in America and working with the New York City police. After being recommended for undercover work, Toshi decides to go after a gang lead by Hawk. Hawk and Toshi soon become friends, although Hawk's second-in-command, Tito, is suspicious of the newcomer. Will Toshi be able to bring the gang down, or will his cover be blown before he can finish the assignment?

Cast

Toru NakamuraToshi
Mira SorvinoMaria
Conan LeeKonen Li

View Full Cast >

Images