New York Dolls: Lookin' Fine on Television

    The legendary and infamous New York Dolls at their best! Amazing rare live clips and interviews filmed by Bob Gruen and Nadya Beck in the heady days of the band's ascension in the 70s. Footage from early shows in NYC all the way to the TV studios, clubs and swimming pools of Los Angeles. Black and white film was never so colorful! Includes ripping versions of ""Personality Crisis,"" ""Who Are the Mystery Girls?"" ""Babylon"" and more. See the incredible early days of the band that influenced generations of punks and rockers.

