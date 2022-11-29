Not Available

""New York Gradual" is a digital-age motion study consisting of three dolly shots taken during lunch hour in mid-town Manhattan. There are three sections, each of which is set to one piece of synthetic choral/electronic music that I composed. . . Within each section the images repeat in blocks of five frames at a time, and gradually advance one frame at a time for each block. The result of this simple pattern interacting with the imagery is a fascinating study of ordinary street life." (Gregg Biermann)