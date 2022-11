Not Available

"Dylan, a New York photographer who killed Dilber's husband as a result of an accident, is unable to deal with his guilt. he begins his search to find Dilber and apologize for the death of her husband. While Dylan is in the middle of explaining himself to Dilber, the deceased husbands brother, Murtuz, over hears their conversation. Dylan is left with no choice but to run away as Mürtüz chases him around the block. He ends up accidentally imprisoned in the home of his enemy