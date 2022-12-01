New York, Just Another City

Not Available

Young leadership and audiovisual director, Patrícia Ferreira has been recognized for the documentaries she makes with her people, the Guarani Mbya. When asked to discuss her work at one of the largest ethnographic film festivals in the world, the Margaret Mead Film Festival, held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, Patrícia is faced with a series of exhibitions, debates and attitudes that the they make us reflect on the world of “juruá”, contrasting it with the Guarani modes of existence.