Not Available

The New York Mets stunned a baseball-loving nation when the underdogs won the 1969 World Series in a miraculous victory over the Baltimore Orioles, earning the nickname The Amazin' Mets. This documentary chronicles the events leading up to the '69 World Series -- and the series itself -- through vintage film clips, interviews with players and newsreel footage. Profiles include series MVP Donn Clendenon and Mets manager Gil Hodges.