New York Minute

Top student Jane Ryan heads to Manhattan for a college-scholarship competition. Her rebellious twin Roxy Ryan goes along to crash a video shoot. But anything can happen - and does - in a romp involving a pursuing truant officer, a smuggler, hunkalicious guys and the girls' realization that when the chips are down, a sister can be the best friend of all.
|Mary-Kate Olsen
|Roxy Ryan
|Jared Padalecki
|Trey Lipton
|Eugene Levy
|Max Lomax
|Andy Richter
|Bennie Bang
|Riley Smith
|Jim
|Drew Pinsky
|Dr. Ryan
