2004

New York Minute

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 6th, 2004

Studio

Di Novi Pictures

Top student Jane Ryan heads to Manhattan for a college-scholarship competition. Her rebellious twin Roxy Ryan goes along to crash a video shoot. But anything can happen - and does - in a romp involving a pursuing truant officer, a smuggler, hunkalicious guys and the girls' realization that when the chips are down, a sister can be the best friend of all.

Cast

Mary-Kate OlsenRoxy Ryan
Jared PadaleckiTrey Lipton
Eugene LevyMax Lomax
Andy RichterBennie Bang
Riley SmithJim
Drew PinskyDr. Ryan

View Full Cast >

Images